Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after buying an additional 1,985,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,316,000 after buying an additional 95,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

