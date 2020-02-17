Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,329 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 844,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

