ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ITT posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other ITT news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $615,125. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. ITT has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

