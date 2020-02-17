iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.90. 16,002,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,781,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

