iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 987,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,540. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.45 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.