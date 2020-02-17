iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,510,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

