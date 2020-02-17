iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 279,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.