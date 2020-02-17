IQ.cash (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $23,289.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Mercatox. IQ.cash has a market cap of $23,289.00 and $36.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

