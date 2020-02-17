IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Tops $25.51 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinone, CoinFalcon and OKEx. IOTA has a total market cap of $730.75 million and $25.51 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.02850990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00229741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00142984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinone, Cobinhood, Ovis, FCoin, Huobi, CoinFalcon and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

