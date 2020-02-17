IOST Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. IOST has a market cap of $78.16 million and approximately $71.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BitMax, Vebitcoin and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00481295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.95 or 0.06315391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028279 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bitrue, WazirX, DDEX, Livecoin, Binance, Bitkub, ABCC, BigONE, Kucoin, Koinex, GOPAX, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinZest, Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX, Huobi, Zebpay, BitMart, Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitMax, DigiFinex, OKEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

