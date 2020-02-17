Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Sells 81,121 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,121 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.8% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.86 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

