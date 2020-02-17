Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.4% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,026,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,336,000 after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $340.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $341.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

