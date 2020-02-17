Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Purchases 35,392 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 13.5% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $165,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $219.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $558.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TH Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

