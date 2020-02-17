Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

