Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Buys 23,123 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.