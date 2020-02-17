Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Buys 1,434 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $82.64 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

