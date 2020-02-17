Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Boosts Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in 58.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 58.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 58.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in 58.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

NYSE WUBA opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.