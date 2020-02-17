Investec Asset Management LTD Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Investec Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $127,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $156.26 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

