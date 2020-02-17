Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 280,603 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Investec Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,603 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $192,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

