Investec Asset Management LTD Sells 103,462 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investec Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,346,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 103,462 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $290,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

