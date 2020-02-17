Investec Asset Management LTD Has $351.55 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investec Asset Management LTD lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,262 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $351,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,899,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,761,000 after buying an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

