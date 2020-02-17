Investec Asset Management LTD Has $220.42 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,001,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

