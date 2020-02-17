Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires 393,988 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 2.0% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $598,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

MCO stock opened at $277.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.86 and a 200-day moving average of $226.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $166.01 and a 12-month high of $278.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

