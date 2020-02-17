Investec Asset Management LTD Acquires 106,240 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $141,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $318.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.08 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.