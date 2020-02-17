Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.31 and last traded at $137.06, approximately 430 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

