Invacio 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, Invacio has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Invacio has a total market capitalization of $16,648.00 and $4.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 12,723,860 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

