Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $302.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Invacare’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invacare by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invacare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

