Interzone (ITZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,820.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.02540785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.55 or 0.04044498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00724628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00854581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00092804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009934 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00584322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.