International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.78. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

