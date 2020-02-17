Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

