Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,520.74 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,529.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,435.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,297.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

