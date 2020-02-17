Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

