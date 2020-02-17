Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $96.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.