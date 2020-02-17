Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Shares of NTLA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 982,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.
