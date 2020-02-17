Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.93. 233,824 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

