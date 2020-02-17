Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $164.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.67.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock.

PODD traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,422 shares. Insulet has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $212.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,909 shares of company stock worth $5,246,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

