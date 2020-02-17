Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading 11.6% Higher

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP)’s share price traded up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), 148,380,681 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6,031% from the average session volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

About Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.