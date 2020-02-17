Insider Selling: Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Sells 31,250 Shares of Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$324,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$124,560.
ABT stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,534. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$7.28 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The stock has a market cap of $436.99 million and a PE ratio of 42.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 97.54%.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
