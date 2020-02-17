Insider Selling: Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Sells 31,250 Shares of Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total transaction of C$324,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$124,560.

ABT stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,534. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$7.28 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The stock has a market cap of $436.99 million and a PE ratio of 42.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 97.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

