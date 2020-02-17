Insider Buying: Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) Insider Purchases £7,999.55 in Stock

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) insider Christina McComb acquired 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.55 ($10,522.95).

LON SLPE opened at GBX 396 ($5.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $608.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.90 ($5.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 358.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

