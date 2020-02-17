Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISSC opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

