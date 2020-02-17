Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $290,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,793.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. 130,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Innospec has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

