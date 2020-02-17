Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $97.34 on Monday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock worth $248,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.