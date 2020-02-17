Independent Research Reiterates “€139.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Independent Research set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €145.92 ($169.68).

AIR stock opened at €129.86 ($151.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.22. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

