Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,053,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $196.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average of $179.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

