Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 115,081 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.54 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

