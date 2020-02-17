Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $12.81 Million Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.