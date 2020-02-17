Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $340.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $341.04. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

