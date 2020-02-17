Independent Advisor Alliance Has $9.16 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.95 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

