Independent Advisor Alliance Has $27.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 224.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $130.69 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $130.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

