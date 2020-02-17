Independent Advisor Alliance Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

